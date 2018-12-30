After last year’s bone-chilling New Year’s, milder temperatures in store as Canada rings in 2019

With some exceptions, Canadians will be raising a glass to relatively mild temperatures on New Year’s Eve.

“This year, parts of the Prairies will experience Arctic air but much of the country will be celebrating in above average, moderate temperatures,” said Global News Meteorologist Ross Hull.

It’s a dramatic difference from the last time Dec. 31 rolled around, when the weather put a serious chill on festivities in huge swathes of the country.

“There were extreme cold warnings stretching for thousands of kilometres from west to east — including Ottawa, where [some of the] celebrations on Parliament Hill were cancelled due to windchills close to -35,” Hull said.

What a difference a year can make – New Year's Eve last year was frigid with Extreme Cold Warnings across much of the country – this year temps. will be well above avg. for a large part of Eastern Canada and at avg. or above for AB and BC. Very cold for Southern SK and MB. pic.twitter.com/5Bi2XD4PHi — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) December 31, 2018

This year for Atlantic Canada, things “should be dry,” Hull said, but a weather system emerging out of the U.S. Midwest is poised to bring snow on New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve there’s an evening wind chill of -10 in the forecast for Halifax, warming up to -5 overnight.

Ottawa and Montreal are looking at some snow on Monday night and the risk of freezing rain, Hull said. Temperatures are set to hover around the zero mark.

“Temperatures have been above average for much of this month in southern parts of Ontario and Quebec and that trend will continue for New Year’s Eve,” Hull said.

Torontonians, on the other hand, along with those living in other parts of southern Ontario, are expecting precipitation as they ring in the new year, but it won’t be cold enough for snow.

“Keep that rain gear and umbrella handy if you’re celebrating outdoors, but you can leave the parka at home,” Hull said.

By contrast, Hull said, southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba are looking at a truly bone-chilling New Year’s, with windchills approaching -40.

“Southern Alberta will be milder, with windchills only approaching -15 in Calgary,” he added.

And in B.C., Vancouver and Victoria are expected to have a dry New Year’s Eve, with temperatures around freezing.

