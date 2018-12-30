Texas baby tips the scales at 15 lbs, parents say he’s ‘meant for something big’

A woman in Arlington, Texas who gave birth to a baby boy weighing 15 pounds earlier this month told reporters she believes her son is “meant for something big.”

“Maybe not football,” Jennifer Medlock joked with reporters after her son’s birth. “Everyone keeps saying that.”

Ali James Medlock weighed 14 pounds and 13 ounces at birth, which is nearly twice the size of the average baby.

READ MORE: B.C. woman gives birth to 14-pound baby

A newborn typically weighs between six and 8.5 pounds when it is born, according to Baby Center Canada.

Ali’s parents, Jennifer and Eric Medlock, were told by their doctor that Ali was the “biggest baby” the physician has ever delivered in his 30-plus years in the field.

CBS reports that baby Ali, who was delivered by C-section, had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for about a week because of some complications, including rapid breathing and low blood sugar and platelets.

But his mother told reporters she had a healthy pregnancy.

READ MORE: Why are babies the same size around the world? Maternal health is key

The couple said they had a feeling he’d be a big boy because at nine pounds and 10 ounces, his sister was also above average weight for a newborn.

“It doesn’t matter how big he is, I’m so blessed to have him,” Jennifer told CBS reporters.

WATCH: Canadian birth-weight guidelines revisited

Jennifer has severe polycystic ovary syndrome, a disorder that can result in the ovaries releasing eggs irregularly.

READ MORE: Canadian babies are heavier and taller than global standards. Here’s why

She said doctors had told her before she gave birth to her first child that she’d have difficulty conceiving.

Both Ali and his sister were born with the help of fertility treatments, she said.