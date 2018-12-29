‘They’re an attraction’: Vancouver’s cat cafe runs out of cats, pivots to bunnies

Since it opened three years ago, Vancouver’s cat cafe, the Catfe, has been a smashing success — even attracting superstar singer Adele at one point.

The establishment, which serves up coffees and treats — along with a chance to snuggle with kitties — partners with the BC SPCA to help adopt out cats in need of a forever home.

READ MORE: ‘We’re running out of kitties’: Vancouver’s first cat cafe is very popular

The service has been so successful, it has at points run out of cats — as it did earlier in December.

But instead of closing the doors, the Catfe hopped sideways, pivoting to bunnies.

WATCH: Adele pays a visit to a cat cafe in Vancouver

In a partnership with the Rabbitats Rescue Society, the Catfe has been featuring adoptable rabbits in need of a home, an event so popular it has been extended almost to the end of the month.

“We’ve been rescuing bunnies for a long time and we’ve been trying to promote sanctuaries and colonies of bunnies,” said Rabbitats founder Sorelle Saidman.

“We’ve actually just started to do the more ‘bunny-as-an-attraction’ events, where people can come and de-stress by ‘meet and treats,'” Saidman said. “They can come and treat the bunnies and the bunnies love it and the people love it.”

READ MORE: Teenage boy denied entry to Toronto cat café because of his wheelchair

Under the partnership, visitors can pet the bunnies and feed them a treat of kale, greens and apple for a donation.

But Saidman says she’s also hopeful the event will resonate with people and help some of the rabbits find a new home.

WATCH: Catfe marks 1-year anniversary

“Right now we have a whole whack of abandoned rabbits all over the Lower Mainland. The municipalities, nobody knows what to do with them,” she said. “They don’t belong out there.

“They can be rounded up and they can be contained in a lovely little environment where people can come and see them. They’re not a pest, they’re an attraction.”

The rabbit cafe runs until Dec. 30, and the Catfe will be back to featuring its normal feline guests come January.