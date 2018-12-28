Alberta man charged after ramming RCMP vehicle and assaulting officer with fire extinguisher
A southern Alberta man is facing charges after an RCMP vehicle was rammed in Magrath, Alta., late Thursday afternoon.
RCMP were first called around 5:15 p.m. after a stolen truck rammed a vehicle.
When Mounties arrived they say the suspect’s vehicle then rammed an RCMP vehicle before fleeing the scene.
RCMP say that vehicle was located a short time later, but when an officer tried to arrest the suspect he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher before the man could be taken into custody.
The officer that was hit was treated in hospital for his injuries and later released.
Rex McCall Siemens,, 23, faces numerous charges including assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats and resisting arrest.
He’s been remanded in custody and will make a court appearance in Fort Macleod on Jan. 2.
