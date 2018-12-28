Canada
December 28, 2018 4:00 pm
Updated: December 28, 2018 4:03 pm

Canadian teacher Sarah McIver who was detained in China has been released

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: The European Union says it supports Ottawa in the struggle over three Canadians detained in China, and that two of them are being blocked from seeing a lawyer. Abigail Bimman looks at what Sarah McIver, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are facing.

Sarah McIver, who was detained in China this month, has returned to Canada, Global Affairs confirmed to Global News on Friday.

“Global Affairs can confirm that a Canadian citizen, who was detained in China this month, has been released and has now returned to Canada. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

READ MORE: Alberta teacher Sarah McIver detained in China because she was working illegally, spokeswoman says

Global Affairs also confirmed McIver was detained due to a work permit issue.

According to previous reporting from Global News, McIver received an administrative penalty for illegal employment, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing.

WATCH: Ottawa demands China release two detained Canadian men

McIver’s detention followed the detention of two Canadian men in China two weeks ago, which appeared to be in retaliation to Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications Giant, Huawei.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that McIver’s case does not appear to be linked to that of the other two detainees.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. 

