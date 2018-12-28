Marijuana
December 28, 2018 3:28 pm

Vancouver’s first legal pot shop delays grand opening

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 25, 2018) More than two months after recreational marijuana was legalized, Vancouver's first legal pot store will finally open later this week. Jordan Armstrong reports.

The Evergreen Cannabis Society on West 4th Avenue is still set to be Vancouver’s first legal pot shop, but it won’t be opening on Saturday.

In a tweet, the recreational cannabis store said its grand opening will be delayed to Jan. 5 due to the holiday season impacting timelines at Vancouver City Hall.

Co-owner Mike Babbins told Global News earlier in the week it took him four years to get to this point.

“We did this crazy, crazy, crazy thing: we followed the rules,” he said.

“We were completely open with them, we paid our taxes from day one. We tracked everything we ever purchased, we tested everything we purchased when we were a medicinal dispensary.”

Several dozen other cannabis businesses have earned development permits from the city, but Evergreen is the only shop that’s been given the green light to open its doors.
