Winnipeg Jets defenceman Byfuglien fined for slashing Calgary Flames forward Gaudreau

The NHL has fined Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien US$2,500 for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.

The incident occurred late in the Flames’ 4-1 win at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.

