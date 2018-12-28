Sports
December 28, 2018 3:02 pm

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Byfuglien fined for slashing Calgary Flames forward Gaudreau

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) reacts after scoring his hat-trick and getting slashed by Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The NHL has fined Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien US$2,500 for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.

The incident occurred late in the Flames’ 4-1 win at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

