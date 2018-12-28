Winnipeg Jets defenceman Byfuglien fined for slashing Calgary Flames forward Gaudreau
The NHL has fined Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien US$2,500 for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.
The incident occurred late in the Flames’ 4-1 win at Winnipeg on Thursday night.
Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.
