What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

‘Tis a quiet weekend for events in the region of Waterloo with New Year’s Eve soon to follow but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any fun to be had.

While Christmas is over, there are still some amazing holiday lighting displays to be seen in and around the tri-cities.

The Wonders of Winter remains on display at Waterloo Park and you can take a horse-drawn carriage ride on Friday and Saturday night to see the more than 100 displays which feature over 100,000 lights.

In addition, the Gift of Lights at Bingemans is also running through Jan. 5.

There is also an special light show at Victoria Park in Kitchener which will be on display until the second week of January.

Here are some other great events in Waterloo region this weekend:

The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition (Kitchener)

This rendition will be performed by Canada’s Ballet Jorgen and will feature 30-foot backdrops created in collaboration with the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

Your last chance to catch the holiday classic is on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Centre in the Square.

Skate Night * Date Night (Waterloo)

Looking for a fun night out with a special friend?

Skating is free at Waterloo Public Square on Friday night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and there will also be a live performance by Quinton Barnes.

Blackball Comedy — Chris Robinson (Kitchener)

Canadian comedian Chris Robinson will take centre stage on Saturday night at Blackball Comedy night on Saturday at Rhapsody Barrell Bar.

He finished second in the 2016 Just for Laughs Homegrown competition before taking the top spot in the 2016 Sirius XM’s Top Comic competition.

Blue Rodeo (Kitchener)

Many people were quick to block off Dec. 29 on their calendars when they learned Blue Rodeo would be in town.

The legendary Canadian rock band will be on stage on Saturday night at Centre in the Square.

