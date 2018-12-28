Manitoba friends, family identify woman shot dead by Calgary police Christmas morning

A woman from Manitoba has been identified as the person shot and killed by Calgary police on Christmas day.

Family and friends have identified 29-year-old Stacey Perry as the woman killed following what police say was several hours of erratic driving.

Several friends tell Global News Perry grew up in Russell, Man.

Police in Calgary released a statement on Dec. 25 saying their involvement with the driver began just after midnight when they tried to pull her over several times for suspected impaired driving. Officers said they stopped following the vehicle at 12:40 a.m., citing safety reasons.

It was nearly two hours later that officers received a report of a driver running red lights and doing U-turns.

Officers said they saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic throughout the northeast, and sources said that’s when the decision was made to box the car in.

Global News learned the officer fired his gun at the woman to save a second officer from harm. Sources said the driver was using her vehicle as a weapon, resulting in a female officer being pinned between vehicles.

The male officer fired his weapon after telling the driver to stop and take her foot off the gas.

Police have not provided further information on a motivation.