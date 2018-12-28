Edmonton drivers seeing lower prices at the pump to end 2018

Edmonton drives are enjoying some relief after a summer of high gas prices.

GasBuddy shows gas prices increased to a high of $1.36 per litre in July and reached about $1.32 as recently as October.

But the price has been dropping significantly over the past two to three months. On Friday, GasBuddy showed the average gas price in Alberta’s capital was 89.4 cents per litre, with the average price sitting at 85.4 cents.

GasBuddy also showed these are the lowest prices Edmonton motorists have experienced at the pump since September 2017.

According to GasBuddy, the national average was at $1.03 on Friday after sitting at around $1.28 in mid-October.