Edmonton gas prices increase to as high as $1.36 per litre

Edmonton motorists were in for a shock Wednesday morning as gas prices at some stations had jumped by around 20 cents per litre overnight.

The price at some stations climbed to $1.36 per litre from less than $1.20 per litre.

On Twitter, drivers were being clear with their thoughts on the most recent severe gas hike:

Its nice they didn’t bend us over at the gas pumps before the long weekend but they are making up for it now! #Alberta #stalbert #Yeg — Br'er Rabbit (@Tavis_P) July 4, 2018

On Wednesday morning, GasBuddy.com showed there were gas stations in Edmonton that still had gas prices between $1.15 and $1.17 per litre as of 8:30 a.m.

Shop around #yeg drivers!! Gas prices have surged to $136.9 at some stations BUT you don’t have to pay that. Others are still at $115.4-116.9 pic.twitter.com/1faE0NOLhN — Erin Chalmers (@ChalmersErin) July 4, 2018

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague predicted in April prices in Edmonton would remain between $1.15 and $1.30 per litre.