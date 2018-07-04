Edmonton gas prices increase to as high as $1.36 per litre
Edmonton motorists were in for a shock Wednesday morning as gas prices at some stations had jumped by around 20 cents per litre overnight.
The price at some stations climbed to $1.36 per litre from less than $1.20 per litre.
On Twitter, drivers were being clear with their thoughts on the most recent severe gas hike:
On Wednesday morning, GasBuddy.com showed there were gas stations in Edmonton that still had gas prices between $1.15 and $1.17 per litre as of 8:30 a.m.
GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague predicted in April prices in Edmonton would remain between $1.15 and $1.30 per litre.
