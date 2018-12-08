Gas prices vary widely throughout British Columbia, Western Canada

Discussing politics and religion are two sure-fire ways to get people emotionally charged.

Here’s a third way: Comparing gas prices.

With the price of crude oil falling in Canada, so have prices at the pump. Here’s a look at various cities in British Columbia, plus places in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

All reported prices, as of the morning of Saturday, Dec. 8th, 2018, are via GasBuddy. Exceptionally low gas prices are noted in brackets.

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

Vancouver Island

Victoria: $1.289

Nanaimo: $1.239

Courtney: $1.254 ($1.209, Costco)

Campbell River: $1.309

Port Hardy: $1.399

Gibsons: $1.409

Lower Mainland

Vancouver: $1.279

Burnaby: $1.279

New Westminster: $1.299

Coquitlam: $1.279

Surrey: $1.295

White Rock: $1.359

Langley: $1.269 ($1.239, Costco)

Chilliwack: $1.199

Hope: $1.229

Southern Interior

Merritt: $1.289

Kamloops: $1.149 ($1.109, Costco)

Kelowna: $1.249

Vernon: $1.249

Salmon Arm: $1.249

Penticton: $1.219

Osoyoos: $1.219

Revelstoke: $1.299

Boundary-Kootenays

Castlegar: $1.317

Nelson: $1.327

Trail: $1.317

Cranbrook: $1.214

Fernie: $1.109

Central Interior

100 Mile House: $1.319

Williams Lake: $1.289

Quesnel: $1.293 ($1.179, Lhatko Gas)

Prince George: $1.149 ($1.099, Costco)

Northern B.C.

Mackenzie: $1.189

Smithers: $1.329

Terrace: $1.289

Kitimat: $1.279

Prince Rupert: $1.269

Chetwynd: $1.279

Dawson Creek: $1.229

Fort St. John: $1.279

ALBERTA:

Calgary: $0.919

Edmonton: $0.879

Red Deer: $1.039 ($1.019, Costco)

Lethbridge: $1.089 ($1.039, Costco)

Medicine Hat: $0.989 ($0.969, Costco)

Grande Prairie: $1.099 ($1.049, Costco)

Banff: $1.029

Lloydminster: $1.056

SASKATCHEWAN

Saskatoon: $0.999 ($0.969, Costco)

Regina: $0.909

Prince Albert: $1.039

Swift Current: $1.089

MANITOBA

Brandon: $1.026

Portage la Prairie: $0.989

Winnipeg: $0.938 ($0.924, Costco)