Gas prices vary widely throughout British Columbia, Western Canada
Discussing politics and religion are two sure-fire ways to get people emotionally charged.
Here’s a third way: Comparing gas prices.
With the price of crude oil falling in Canada, so have prices at the pump. Here’s a look at various cities in British Columbia, plus places in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
All reported prices, as of the morning of Saturday, Dec. 8th, 2018, are via GasBuddy. Exceptionally low gas prices are noted in brackets.
BRITISH COLUMBIA:
Vancouver Island
- Victoria: $1.289
- Nanaimo: $1.239
- Courtney: $1.254 ($1.209, Costco)
- Campbell River: $1.309
- Port Hardy: $1.399
- Gibsons: $1.409
Lower Mainland
- Vancouver: $1.279
- Burnaby: $1.279
- New Westminster: $1.299
- Coquitlam: $1.279
- Surrey: $1.295
- White Rock: $1.359
- Langley: $1.269 ($1.239, Costco)
- Chilliwack: $1.199
- Hope: $1.229
Southern Interior
- Merritt: $1.289
- Kamloops: $1.149 ($1.109, Costco)
- Kelowna: $1.249
- Vernon: $1.249
- Salmon Arm: $1.249
- Penticton: $1.219
- Osoyoos: $1.219
- Revelstoke: $1.299
Boundary-Kootenays
- Grand Forks:
- Castlegar: $1.317
- Nelson: $1.327
- Trail: $1.317
- Cranbrook: $1.214
- Fernie: $1.109
Central Interior
- 100 Mile House: $1.319
- Williams Lake: $1.289
- Quesnel: $1.293 ($1.179, Lhatko Gas)
- Prince George: $1.149 ($1.099, Costco)
Northern B.C.
- Mackenzie: $1.189
- Smithers: $1.329
- Terrace: $1.289
- Kitimat: $1.279
- Prince Rupert: $1.269
- Chetwynd: $1.279
- Dawson Creek: $1.229
- Fort St. John: $1.279
ALBERTA:
- Calgary: $0.919
- Edmonton: $0.879
- Red Deer: $1.039 ($1.019, Costco)
- Lethbridge: $1.089 ($1.039, Costco)
- Medicine Hat: $0.989 ($0.969, Costco)
- Grande Prairie: $1.099 ($1.049, Costco)
- Banff: $1.029
- Lloydminster: $1.056
SASKATCHEWAN
- Saskatoon: $0.999 ($0.969, Costco)
- Regina: $0.909
- Prince Albert: $1.039
- Swift Current: $1.089
MANITOBA
- Brandon: $1.026
- Portage la Prairie: $0.989
- Winnipeg: $0.938 ($0.924, Costco)
