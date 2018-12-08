Canada
December 8, 2018 4:29 pm
Updated: December 8, 2018 5:18 pm

Gas prices vary widely throughout British Columbia, Western Canada

By Online Journalist  Global News

With the price of crude oil falling, so have prices at the pump. Here's a quick look at several per-litre gas prices across Western Canada.

Global News
A A

Discussing politics and religion are two sure-fire ways to get people emotionally charged.

Here’s a third way: Comparing gas prices.

With the price of crude oil falling in Canada, so have prices at the pump. Here’s a look at various cities in British Columbia, plus places in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver could see 8-cent gas price hike after pipeline explosion: analyst

All reported prices, as of the morning of Saturday, Dec. 8th, 2018, are via GasBuddy. Exceptionally low gas prices are noted in brackets.

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

Vancouver Island

  • Victoria: $1.289
  • Nanaimo: $1.239
  • Courtney: $1.254 ($1.209, Costco)
  • Campbell River: $1.309
  • Port Hardy: $1.399
  • Gibsons: $1.409

WATCH BELOW: Gas prices in the Peterborough, Ont, area are expected to stay around the $1 mark for the rest of 2018.

Lower Mainland

  • Vancouver: $1.279
  • Burnaby: $1.279
  • New Westminster: $1.299
  • Coquitlam: $1.279
  • Surrey: $1.295
  • White Rock: $1.359
  • Langley: $1.269 ($1.239, Costco)
  • Chilliwack: $1.199
  • Hope: $1.229

READ MORE: Gas prices to drop four cents in Ontario, could dip below $1 per litre in the GTA, analyst says

Southern Interior

  • Merritt: $1.289
  • Kamloops: $1.149 ($1.109, Costco)
  • Kelowna: $1.249
  • Vernon: $1.249
  • Salmon Arm: $1.249
  • Penticton: $1.219
  • Osoyoos: $1.219
  • Revelstoke: $1.299

Boundary-Kootenays

  • Grand Forks:
  • Castlegar: $1.317
  • Nelson: $1.327
  • Trail: $1.317
  • Cranbrook: $1.214
  • Fernie: $1.109

WATCH BELOW: Nova Scotia drivers can expect a drop in gas prices during the holiday season, saving almost 30 cents a litre compared to September’s prices.

Central Interior

  • 100 Mile House: $1.319
  • Williams Lake: $1.289
  • Quesnel: $1.293 ($1.179, Lhatko Gas)
  • Prince George: $1.149 ($1.099, Costco)

Northern B.C.

  • Mackenzie: $1.189
  • Smithers: $1.329
  • Terrace: $1.289
  • Kitimat: $1.279
  • Prince Rupert: $1.269
  • Chetwynd: $1.279
  • Dawson Creek: $1.229
  • Fort St. John: $1.279

ALBERTA:

  • Calgary: $0.919
  • Edmonton: $0.879
  • Red Deer: $1.039 ($1.019, Costco)
  • Lethbridge: $1.089 ($1.039, Costco)
  • Medicine Hat: $0.989 ($0.969, Costco)
  • Grande Prairie: $1.099 ($1.049, Costco)
  • Banff: $1.029
  • Lloydminster: $1.056

SASKATCHEWAN

  • Saskatoon: $0.999 ($0.969, Costco)
  • Regina: $0.909
  • Prince Albert: $1.039
  • Swift Current: $1.089

MANITOBA

  • Brandon: $1.026
  • Portage la Prairie: $0.989
  • Winnipeg: $0.938 ($0.924, Costco)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
BC
Calgary
Edmonton
Gas
Gas Prices
Kelowna
Manitoba
Oil
Regina
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Vancouver
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News