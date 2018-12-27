Canada
N.B police commission ‘out of control’: police association

The New Brunswick Police Association is accusing the provincial police commission of being run in an "abusive, authoritarian fashion," repeatedly ignoring legislation and due process.

The New Brunswick Police Association is accusing the provincial police commission of being run in an “abusive, authoritarian fashion,” repeatedly ignoring legislation and due process.

Bob Davidson, executive director of the association representing municipal police officers, says the New Brunswick Police Commission is “out of control.”

Davidson is accusing the independent police oversight body of “disregard and contempt” of the province’s Police Act.

He points to the commission’s handling of an investigation into the conduct of a former senior police officer involved in the murder investigation of millionaire businessman Richard Oland as an example.

Davidson says the commission violated the privacy of Glen McCloskey, former deputy chief of the Saint John Police Force, when it released confidential documents to Dennis Oland’s defence lawyers.

He says the commission’s actions have caused an untenable situation for the province’s front-line police officers.

