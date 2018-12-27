Runaway barges in Coal Harbour cause over $1M in damage

Vancouver police say two barges that got loose from their moorings in North Vancouver and drifted over the Burrard Inlet caused over $1 million in damage Wednesday morning.

A statement from the Vancouver Police Department described the barges, which broke loose around 5 a.m., as “very heavy, loaded with containers and each about the size of a soccer field.”

The barges struck several boats and buildings, including the Lift Restaurant at Coal Harbour, where windows were shattered after one of the barges crashed into its patio.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out on barge on Fraser River

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, VPD and Port of Vancouver vessels were able to pull the barges back to North Vancouver using tugboats.

No injuries were reported in the incident.