Toronto transit bus has ‘extensive damage’ after hitting east-end station roof

The Toronto Transit Commission says one of its buses has “extensive damage” after it got wedged in a tunnel at an east-end subway station Wednesday evening.

In three short videos posted by Facebook user Curtis Jack with the caption, “How do u (sic) even,” debris from the rear-end part of the newer model bus roof can be seen scattered at the entrance of a tunnel below Warden subway station as firefighters and TTC personnel assess the damage.

A sign can be seen outside of the tunnel warning of a 2.9-metre height restriction.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a statement that the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m., and there were two passengers on board at the time.

“Fortunately, no one on the bus was injured, and there was no structural damage to the station,” he wrote.

Green said the transit agency is conducting a review of what happened and “will take appropriate action once that review has concluded.”