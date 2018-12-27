Okanagan snowfall reminder: Shovel your sidewalks

It wasn’t much, but Wednesday’s snowfall managed to gently blanket the Okanagan. Now, with snow lightly covering the Valley, gentle reminders about shoveling sidewalks are being sent out.

That blanket of snow won’t last long, with warm temperatures expected this weekend, but this week’s white precipitation has bylaw services throughout the Valley reminding citizens to shovel sidewalks in front of your business or home.

On Thursday, Global News contacted bylaw services in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, and all three said the same thing: snow and ice on sidewalks can pose a serious safety hazard for pedestrians.

According to the City of Penticton, for example, “to protect our neighbours and residents, business and property owners or tenants are required to clear sidewalks (including the new extended portions to the curb) of snow and ice before 11 a.m. the morning following the snow fall.”

In an email to Global News, Penticton bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert said the city is “enhancing enforcement as we have changed our inspection process to ensure sidewalks are cleared quickly and our follow-up period is tightened.”

In Penticton, the city issued just one bylaw offence notice, but there were 50 warnings. In 2018, five bylaw offence notices were issued.

In Kelowna, traffic bylaw No. 8120 “requires that owners and occupiers of property must remove snow and ice from sidewalks bordering their property within 24 hours of the accumulation of such snow and ice.

“Failure to comply with this bylaw may result in a bylaw offence being issued and fines of $50 being assessed for each day the office continues.”

In Vernon, the city says “all sidewalks should be cleared to their full width to allow for the passage of baby buggies, walkers or wheelchairs. If possible, please pile the snow on the boulevard or private property (not onto roadways) to allow for storage of street snow along the curb area. Snow from private property or the adjacent sidewalk must not be placed onto any travelled portion of a highway including any roadway and active transportation corridor.

“Please be advised that should the clearing not be completed within 24 hours after the snow fall as required, we will arrange to have the work done at your expense.”