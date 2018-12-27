Winnipeg snow clearing in high gear, 200 pieces of equipment on streets

It’s been a relatively calm winter as far as snow is concerned, but an overnight dumping of about 5 cm means city crews were busy Thursday.

“Our sanding trucks were busy overnight trying to improve traction on the roadway,” the City of Winnipeg’s Ken Allen told 680 CJOB. “We had about 25 spreader trucks overnight.

“This morning, we’re into a truck plowing operation on our main routes and bus routes and collector streets. We’re going to have about 200 pieces of heavy equipment on the roadway today.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg sees first big dump of snow for the season

Allen said despite the lack of snow – so far – this year, road crews have still been actively keeping Winnipeg’s streets in shape.

“If we’re not plowing, we’re definitely salting or sanding. Whatever’s needed.

“Hopefully Mother Nature continues to cooperate.”

Allen said plowing of city back lanes also began on Thursday morning, and is expected to be complete city-wide over the next few days. Sidewalks will also be cleared again.

WATCH: Snow slows down Thursday morning commute in Winnipeg