December 27, 2018 3:34 pm

Christmas tree recycling sites now open until Jan. 31 across Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg has several spots open to dispose of Christmas trees.

While people slowly get out of Christmas mode, the city now has numerous sites open to drop-off Christmas trees.

The “Let’s Chip In” program has been around since 1991 and has seen 381,178 trees recycled.

Prior to dropping-off trees at the approved locations, you must remove all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags.

The program runs from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31.

Locations:

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot

  • Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
  • Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Closed: Jan. 1
  • 1777 Brady Rd.

Charleswood Centre

  • 24-hour access
  • 3900 Grant Ave. (Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)

Kilcona Park

  • 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)

Kildonan Park

  • 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • 2015 Main St. (Rainbow Stage parking lot)

King’s Park

  • 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • 198 King’s Dr. (South parking lot)

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot

  • Weekdays (except Wed.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
  • Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Closed: Jan. 1, every Wednesday
  • 1120 Pacific Ave.

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot

  • Weekdays (except Wed.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.,
  • Closed: Jan. 1, every Wednesday
  • 429 Panet Road

St. James Civic Centre

  • 24-hour access
  • 2055 Ness Ave. (Northwest corner parking lot)

St. Vital Park

  • 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • 190 River Rd. (South parking lot)

Vimy Arena

  • 24-hour access
  • 255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Road

Winnipeg Soccer Complex

  • 24-hour access
  • 900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Drive

