Christmas tree recycling sites now open until Jan. 31 across Winnipeg
While people slowly get out of Christmas mode, the city now has numerous sites open to drop-off Christmas trees.
The “Let’s Chip In” program has been around since 1991 and has seen 381,178 trees recycled.
Prior to dropping-off trees at the approved locations, you must remove all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags.
The program runs from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31.
Locations:
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot
- Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
- Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Closed: Jan. 1
- 1777 Brady Rd.
Charleswood Centre
- 24-hour access
- 3900 Grant Ave. (Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)
Kilcona Park
- 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)
READ MORE: N.B. town creates a very East Coast Christmas tree in support of local food bank
Kildonan Park
- 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 2015 Main St. (Rainbow Stage parking lot)
King’s Park
- 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 198 King’s Dr. (South parking lot)
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot
- Weekdays (except Wed.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
- Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Closed: Jan. 1, every Wednesday
- 1120 Pacific Ave.
Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot
- Weekdays (except Wed.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.,
- Closed: Jan. 1, every Wednesday
- 429 Panet Road
St. James Civic Centre
- 24-hour access
- 2055 Ness Ave. (Northwest corner parking lot)
St. Vital Park
- 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 190 River Rd. (South parking lot)
Vimy Arena
- 24-hour access
- 255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Road
Winnipeg Soccer Complex
- 24-hour access
- 900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Drive
WATCH: The dos and don’ts when getting rid of your Christmas tree
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.