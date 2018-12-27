Christmas tree recycling sites now open until Jan. 31 across Winnipeg

While people slowly get out of Christmas mode, the city now has numerous sites open to drop-off Christmas trees.

The “Let’s Chip In” program has been around since 1991 and has seen 381,178 trees recycled.

Prior to dropping-off trees at the approved locations, you must remove all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags.

The program runs from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31.

Locations:

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot

Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed: Jan. 1

1777 Brady Rd.

Charleswood Centre

24-hour access

3900 Grant Ave. (Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)

Kilcona Park

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)

Kildonan Park

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2015 Main St. (Rainbow Stage parking lot)

King’s Park

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

198 King’s Dr. (South parking lot)

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays (except Wed.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed: Jan. 1, every Wednesday

1120 Pacific Ave.

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays (except Wed.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.,

Closed: Jan. 1, every Wednesday

429 Panet Road

St. James Civic Centre

24-hour access

2055 Ness Ave. (Northwest corner parking lot)

St. Vital Park

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

190 River Rd. (South parking lot)

Vimy Arena

24-hour access

255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Road

Winnipeg Soccer Complex

24-hour access

900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Drive

