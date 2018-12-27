Winnipeg victim identified in Christmas Day homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a Christmas Day homicide on Victor Street.

The man, Tyler Evan Smoke, 26, of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking the public for help in determining Smoke’s whereabouts before he was killed. Anyone who had recent contact with him or information about his recent activities is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.

Anyone with information about the homicide is also asked to call the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

