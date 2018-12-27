Crime
December 27, 2018 11:48 am
Updated: December 27, 2018 11:51 am

N.B. man to appear in court in connection with Christmas Eve death of St. Stephen woman

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 55-year-old New Brunswick man has been arrested and will appear in court on Thursday in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
New Brunswick RCMP say a 55-year-old man is set to appear in Saint John Provincial Court in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Police say that shortly after 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were called to a home on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen, N.B., regarding a dispute.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating death of St. Stephen woman on Christmas Eve as homicide

Officers arrived to find the St. Stephen woman dead and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., who was unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital, where he is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was released from hospital on Boxing Day and subsequently arrested by police.

The man is now set to appear in Saint John provincial court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

