N.B. man to appear in court in connection with Christmas Eve death of St. Stephen woman
New Brunswick RCMP say a 55-year-old man is set to appear in Saint John Provincial Court in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.
Police say that shortly after 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were called to a home on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen, N.B., regarding a dispute.
READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating death of St. Stephen woman on Christmas Eve as homicide
Officers arrived to find the St. Stephen woman dead and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., who was unresponsive.
The man was taken to hospital, where he is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was released from hospital on Boxing Day and subsequently arrested by police.
WATCH: Man fatally shot in downtown Toronto
The man is now set to appear in Saint John provincial court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.