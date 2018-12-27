N.B. man to appear in court in connection with Christmas Eve death of St. Stephen woman

New Brunswick RCMP say a 55-year-old man is set to appear in Saint John Provincial Court in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Police say that shortly after 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were called to a home on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen, N.B., regarding a dispute.

Officers arrived to find the St. Stephen woman dead and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., who was unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital, where he is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was released from hospital on Boxing Day and subsequently arrested by police.

The man is now set to appear in Saint John provincial court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.