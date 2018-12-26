New Brunswick RCMP investigating death of St. Stephen woman on Christmas Eve as homicide

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Eve as a homicide.

Police say that shortly after 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were called to a home on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen, N.B., regarding a dispute.

When officers arrived, they found the woman from St. Stephen dead and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., who was unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital, where he is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have made no arrests but do not believe the incident was random in nature.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist police in their investigation and to help determine the cause of death.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.