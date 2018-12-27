Haliburton Highlands OPP encourage safe driving after spate of collisions in December

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is reminding drivers to slow down, be alert and stay in control.

Officers say they have responded to more than 50 motor vehicle collisions between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26.

More than half of these collisions involved wildlife, specifically deer, according to police.

Police say deer are particularly active at dusk and dawn.

Officers advise drivers who come across large wildlife such as deer, moose or bears on the road to try to safely avoid hitting them but also to beware of oncoming traffic as well.