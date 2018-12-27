Canada
December 27, 2018 11:31 am

Two-vehicle collision near Lindsay sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

By Videographer  Global News

A pickup truck was involved in a collision with a SUV.

Niki Anastasakis
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Valentia and Ramsey roads on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m.

Police said a pickup truck heading south on Valentia hit an SUV going east on Ramsey Road.

The male driver and lone occupant of the truck was airlifted from the scene and sent to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Two people in the SUV were sent to a local hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.

