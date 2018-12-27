‘The whole house shook’: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Venezuela

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit northern Venezuela early on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with witnesses reporting tremors more than 100 kilometres from the epicentre.

The quake was recorded 4 kilometres northeast of San Diego at 4:59 local time at a depth of about 10 kilometres, according to the USGS website.

“The whole house shook,” said a witness in Club de Campo, 102 kilometres from the epicentre, in a posting on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) website.

Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.0 in Carabobo, Venezuela 42 min ago pic.twitter.com/QT5O6nP21L — EMSC (@LastQuake) December 27, 2018

Another witness said the quake lasted five or six seconds.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.