Muyres, Marsh brothers join forces on Saskatoon ice at Nutana Curling Club

The Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon is home to some of the province’s top teams, including one that’s new to the scene.

Kirk and Dallan Muyres have joined forces with Dan and Kevin Marsh and the foursome is making steady progress up the world rankings. So far this season, they’ve qualified for two Grand Slam events.

READ MORE: Jennifer Jones tops Einarson to win fourth Canada Cup curling crown

The Muyres brothers got their curling start in the Humboldt area while the twins began playing at the Tartan Curling Club in Regina.

They’ve competed against each other for years, but now, the two sets of brothers have brought their skill onto one team with a single goal — winning together.

“On the curling ice, we got similar thoughts going around,” Team Muyres third Kevin Marsh said.

“Some teammates might have to talk it out a little bit more, [but with us] there’s some more of that intuition going around where you don’t have to talk about it as much. We’re kind of on the same wavelength.”

READ MORE: 2019 Canadian Masters Curling Championships coming to Saskatoon

Global’s Ryan Flaherty decided to find out which brotherly bond is the strongest with a quiz to see which sibling knew the other the best.

Turns out these brothers know each other pretty well, but no matter the outcome, they’re all teammates now with hopes of greater bragging rights in the sport.