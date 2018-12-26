Boxing Day isn’t all about screaming retail deals

Boxing Day is well known for its raging retail prices and deep discounts.

Everything is cheap. For example, at Visions Electronics in Kelowna, general manager Drew Mervyn says the “No. 1 thing that goes out the door is definitely the TVs.”

People love a good deal on a big-screen televisions, and it’s the same story over at London Drugs.

But in an era of week-long pre-Christmas and post-Christmas sales, is Boxing Day all that it’s cracked up to be?

The Retail Council of Canada says it’s been eclipsed by Black Friday as the biggest single retail day of the year. So how relevant can it be?

I wanted to head over to mall and find out, but I couldn’t find a place to park and just ended up in gridlock. Obviously, Boxing Day at the mall is still strong.

“I got here as soon as it opened. I think at six,” said Boxing Day shopper Barry Wikeneiser. “I wanted a nice fat sound system for my truck. Usually it’s $2,000. I got it for $1,200.”

But what about the tradition of Boxing Day?

Sure, retail has co-opted it, but does anyone remember its origins?

Most people don’t. One person asked by Global News said “no idea.” Another said it was when everybody got rid of the boxes the gifts came in, I believe.” A third thought it was retail related.

The true origin of Boxing Day is unknown and therefore debatable. But one thing for sure is that the history of Boxing Day has always involved looking after those less fortunate

“I believe that the British lords would make sure that their subjects were taken care of,” said Boxing Day shopper Adam Latto.

And so while there’s certainly nothing wrong with getting a screaming deal on a new big screen, it might behoove us all a little to just remember the origins of Boxing Day — especially when it comes only day after Christmas.