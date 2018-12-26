Edmonton police searching for man whose disappearance is ‘out of character’

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old man who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 21 at about 12 p.m.

Kevin Stirling Van Buskirk was last seen by his employer, who reported him missing on Sunday when they couldn’t reach him. Investigators believe he may have been in the area of 180 Street and Stony Plain Road between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Police say he requires medication and his disappearance is considered to be out of character.

“As a result, there are concerns for his well-being,” EPS said in a news release. “There are no indications to suggest foul play.”

Van Buskirk was seen driving a white 2002 regular cab Dodge Ram truck with a missing tailgate, and Alberta licence plate EXC 946.

The 53-year-old is believed to live in the Rosthenal or Secord areas and may frequent locations in these neighbourhoods, police said.

He is described as 6’3″ with a thin build. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Van Buskirk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.