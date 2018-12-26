Winnipeggers brave cold to shop for Boxing Day deals

It was nearly -20C Wednesday morning when shoppers began lining up outside Best Buy’s Polo Park location.

Some stayed in the warmth of their vehicles, others chose to wait right outside the doors in hopes of finding the best deals on Boxing Day.

The line was nearly 100 people long by the time the doors to Best Buy opened at 6 a.m., shoppers were greeted by cheering employees and the sound of One Dance by Drake when the doors opened.

“It’s exciting and fun because when you have a lot of customers the day goes by really fast,” said manager Fahad Alani.

“There is a lot of hype around Boxing Day.”

Customers were certainly buying into that hype. Lines quickly formed throughout the store and customers could be seen lugging their hauls to the checkout line.

While the line ups were big, a new survey by RetailMeNot found that it could be because the majority (56 per cent) of Canadians believe Boxing week offers better bargains than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

But not all Canadians feel like that will be enough to get them out to the stores.

The survey also found that three quarters of us are planning to avoid malls and stores due to the overwhelming crowds.