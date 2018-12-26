Man, 58, found dead after skating on Lac Saint-Louis

A 58-year-old man was found dead after he went skating on Lac Saint-Louis on Christmas Day.

Montreal police say the man’s family called police around 11:45 a.m. because they were worried about him.

The man was found by the city’s fire department around 1:15 p.m. on the ice in Baie-D’Urfé near Lakeshore Road and Brittany Street.

Police say the man’s death was confirmed at the scene by Urgences-Santé.

A coroner will determine the cause of the death, but police say it is not being treated as suspicious.