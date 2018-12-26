Search continues in Scarborough for missing 74-year-old woman

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old woman in Scarborough.

Police said Shirley Lee was last seen near Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road at around 9 p.m. on Monday.

“At this time we have various units actively involved in the search and we are urging residents in the are to check around their properties for any sign that she may have been there,” police said in an update posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

A police command post has been setup at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute. Police said investigators will be using drones in the area to help with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 416-808-4300.

Search for Missing Woman, Shirley Lee, 74, has been elevated.

Now a Level 3 search, our highest level.

Additional resources including marine & mounted units have been dispatched to the area.

We are very concerned for her well-being.

If seen, please call@TPS43Div #GO2355999^adc https://t.co/Nw9RRVOFEu — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 25, 2018

Additional Information:

The Toronto Police will be using drones, in and around the Guildwood Pkwy area, to assist us in our search for the missing woman, Shirley Lee, 74.@TPS43Div #GO2355999^adc

https://t.co/zmfL3ybZBH — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 25, 2018

We are not requesting citizens come to search. What we would like is for people to check their property, both residential and commercial, and review surveillance cameras for this missing woman. Call 416 808-4300 with any pertinent information.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2018