Search continues in Scarborough for missing 74-year-old woman
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old woman in Scarborough.
Police said Shirley Lee was last seen near Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road at around 9 p.m. on Monday.
“At this time we have various units actively involved in the search and we are urging residents in the are to check around their properties for any sign that she may have been there,” police said in an update posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.
A police command post has been setup at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute. Police said investigators will be using drones in the area to help with the search.
Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 416-808-4300.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.