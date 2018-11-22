Search continues for Kitchener man not heard from since 2017, last known to be in Toronto

Almost a year after he was last heard from by his family, Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 24-year-old Kitchener man.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that Yoseph Birhanu-Baynesagn left his family’s home on Nov. 23, 2017, and made his way to Toronto.

The following day he called a family member who lives in North York from a payphone at what is believed to be Union Station to say he was coming to visit.

However, police said he never came to the home and hasn’t contacted family or friends since Nov. 24.

Concerned family members filed a missing person report with Waterloo Regional Police on Dec. 2.

Investigators said Birhanu-Baynesagn doesn’t have a cellphone and there have been no records of him travelling.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.