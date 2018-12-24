Canada
December 24, 2018 1:15 pm
Updated: December 24, 2018 1:52 pm

Santa makes his rounds Monday as part of Magic of Christmas in Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Leslie Horton accompanies Santa Claus on the first stop of the Magic of Christmas delivery day.

Over 650 families across Calgary got a special visit from Santa, and a crew of volunteer elves, Monday as the Magic of Christmas was once again spread throughout the city.

Global News Morning Calgary’s Leslie Horton tagged along with Santa Claus as a Calgary Transit bus full of toys made the rounds in the early morning hours.

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

The charity said it uses 20 buses and has more than 650 volunteers on 6.5-hour bus shifts, delivering gifts to hundreds families while visiting over 4,500 people in hospitals and other care facilities.

This year at Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving, $72,000 in donations and more than 6,500 toys were collected from the Calgary community.

Last year, $29,260 was raised during the three-hour broadcast — including cash donations, gift cards, gift certificates and online donations. In addition, 3,600 items were donated.

With files from Global News’ Kaylen Small

