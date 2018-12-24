Santa makes his rounds Monday as part of Magic of Christmas in Calgary

Over 650 families across Calgary got a special visit from Santa, and a crew of volunteer elves, Monday as the Magic of Christmas was once again spread throughout the city.

Global News Morning Calgary’s Leslie Horton tagged along with Santa Claus as a Calgary Transit bus full of toys made the rounds in the early morning hours.

READ MORE: Global Calgary’s 2018 Morning of Giving a big success

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

The charity said it uses 20 buses and has more than 650 volunteers on 6.5-hour bus shifts, delivering gifts to hundreds families while visiting over 4,500 people in hospitals and other care facilities.

This year at Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving, $72,000 in donations and more than 6,500 toys were collected from the Calgary community.

Last year, $29,260 was raised during the three-hour broadcast — including cash donations, gift cards, gift certificates and online donations. In addition, 3,600 items were donated.

With files from Global News’ Kaylen Small