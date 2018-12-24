Cruise ship rescues Costa Rican fishermen who had been adrift for 20 days

A cruise ship has rescued two Costa Rican fishermen who had been stranded at sea for about three weeks.

Royal Caribbean chief meteorologist James Van Fleet tweeted that the sailors were saved Friday night between Grand Cayman and Jamaica by the Empress of the Seas cruise ship.

WOW! Extremely proud of @RoyalCaribbean #EmpressoftheSeas Officers and Crew. 2 Mariners had been at Sea for 20 days between Grand Cayman and Jamaica. Had we not changed itinerary to get to better weather, we would never have been in that spot at that time. WELL DONE Empress! pic.twitter.com/psGWDYB4ug — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) December 21, 2018

READ MORE: Man rescued from partially collapsed White Rock pier

Fleet says the cruise ship was not scheduled to be there but had taken an alternate route due to bad weather.

Fleet tweeted on Sunday that the fishermen left Porto Limon, Costa Rica, and had been adrift since Dec. 1. They said they had fallen asleep while their nets were soaking and ran out of gas while trying to return.

READ MORE: Heroic Australian police officers rescue drowning kangaroo from ocean

Both received medical attention onboard.

More pics to share from @RoyalCaribbean #EmpressoftheSeas rescuing 2 Mariners who had been at Sea for 20 DAYS in that small boat between #Jamaica and #GrandCayman! See last pic for story. UNREAL and so PROUD of Officers and Crew! Thank you @jleberle and @caryjames007 for pics. pic.twitter.com/VEw1tzChMO — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) December 21, 2018