Heroic Australian police officers rescue drowning kangaroo from ocean

Over the weekend, some police officers in Australia rescued a kangaroo that waded too far into the ocean and begin to drown.

Victoria police officers responded to a call about a distressed kangaroo in Rosebud; it appears the marsupial ran into trouble while hopping into the water off of Safety Beach on Saturday.

“It began to swim but got into difficulty in the swell and breaking waves and went under water a couple of times,” the police force said in a statement. “A sergeant and a senior sergeant noticed the animal in distress and immediately jumped into the water.”

Video shows the officers carrying the roo from the water before wrapping it in blankets on the shore.

“They managed to carry the kangaroo, which was unconscious, to a grassed area where they successfully resuscitated it,” police said.

The kangaroo was transported to a wildlife centre and is said to be “in good spirits and lucky to be alive given the amount of salt water he inhaled.”