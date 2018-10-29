Trending
October 29, 2018 2:42 pm

Heroic Australian police officers rescue drowning kangaroo from ocean

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

ABOVE: Australian police officers rescue unconscious kangaroo from ocean, perform CPR

A A

Over the weekend, some police officers in Australia rescued a kangaroo that waded too far into the ocean and begin to drown.

Victoria police officers responded to a call about a distressed kangaroo in Rosebud; it appears the marsupial ran into trouble while hopping into the water off of Safety Beach on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man left bleeding from eyes after being attacked by kangaroo he thought was dead

Story continues below

“It began to swim but got into difficulty in the swell and breaking waves and went under water a couple of times,” the police force said in a statement. “A sergeant and a senior sergeant noticed the animal in distress and immediately jumped into the water.”

Video shows the officers carrying the roo from the water before wrapping it in blankets on the shore.

“They managed to carry the kangaroo, which was unconscious, to a grassed area where they successfully resuscitated it,” police said.

READ MORE: Mystery kangaroo on the loose in Austria. That’s right – Austria

The kangaroo was transported to a wildlife centre and is said to be “in good spirits and lucky to be alive given the amount of salt water he inhaled.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Australia
Kangaroo drowning
Kangaroo drowning rescue
Kangaroo rescue
Rosebud
Safety Beach
Victoria police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News