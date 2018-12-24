Pacers’ Victor Oladipo gifts car he won for NBA’s Most Improved Player to domestic abuse survivor

INDIANAPOLIS – Victor Oladipo got an early jump on the giving season.

The Indiana Pacers star has gifted the Kia car he won as the 2017-18 NBA Most Improved Player to a domestic violence survivor who works with the Julian Center, an Indianapolis organization that supports domestic violence survivors.

Renita Hills was honoured on the court during the Pacers’ game on Sunday against Washington. Oladipo appeared in a taped message with the car and called Hills “an inspiration to so many people.” Pacers’ mascot Boomer then gave Hills the keys.

Oladipo won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for December 2015 for his work that includes giving $35,000 to a centre that works with children dealing with hearing loss, along with donating a car and money to a single mother and her daughter to help them transition out of living in an Orlando women’s shelter.

Meanwhile, in game action, the Indiana Pacers continue to put pressure on the Milwaukee Bucks as the two teams battle for the NBA’s Central Division lead.

GAME RECAP: Pacers 105, Wizards 89

Myles Turner had 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Pacers won for the ninth time in 11 games, 105-89 against the Wizards. Domantas Sabonis (sah-BOH’-nihs) was one of seven Pacers to score in double-figures, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half for Indiana, which improved to 22-12 and moved one game behind the Bucks.

Indiana stretched its seven-point halftime lead to 84-64 in the third quarter as the Wizards shot 8-for-30 in the period.

