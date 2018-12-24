North Bay man charged with impaired driving after police stop vehicle in East Ferris Township

A man from North Bay has been charged with impaired driving after police stopped a vehicle in East Ferris Township.

According to North Bay OPP, on Sunday just before 9 a.m., an officer stopped a car on Highway 17 after the police cruiser’s automatic licence plate recognition technology identified a suspended driver.

Police say after speaking to the driver, roadside tests were conducted and the man was arrested for impaired driving.

Officers say the driver was transported to the North Bay detachment for further testing.

According to police, as a result, 36-year-old Daniel Rockburn from North Bay was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams, and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Officers say Rockburn’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Feb. 5.