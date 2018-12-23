Kingstonians descend on Cataraqui Centre for last-minute holiday shopping

The sound of cash registers were competing with the Christmas music at Cataraqui Centre this weekend, as lots of Kingstonians headed to the mall for some last-minute shopping.

“I’ve procrastinated, I’ve let everyone down, I haven’t bought any Christmas gifts yet so I’m starting now,” said Michael Velupillai, a shopper at the Cataraqui Centre.

“I have a couple of days left, I think I can get it done.”

Not everyone at the mall was looking to shop, though. Many individuals simply enjoyed being surrounded by the holiday spirit at the mall.

“It’s a good time to hang around with my friends,” said Karla Garcia. “To be between people and celebrate together.”

There were also many people at the mall who don’t celebrate Christmas. “I don’t think it applies to me, but having a day off of work and spending time with family is always wonderful” said Tina Chretien.

Lots of kids were also seen at the Cataraqui Centre with their parents, in line to see Santa at his workshop.

Regardless of the reason for people to stop by the mall, retailers were definitely swamped.

Kubby Manoharan, owner of a Christmas kiosk called Santa Ville, said, “This weekend has been crazy, lot of last minute shoppers and you can sense when they’re shopping that they’re trying to get the last bit out of it.”

Global News also spoke to Imran Kadiwal, the owner of a Kiosk called Cell Icon. “This week was super busy,” Kadiwal said. “They are buying cases and Otterboxes for the phones and they are also buying phones here.”

Kayla Pacheco, store manager of the Body Shop, also offered her observations of the season’s shopping activity. Among them, she says, is finding that “a lot of stocking stuffers are left and a lot of last minute gifts for people that might have been forgotten.”

Even though this season comes with crowded malls, long line ups to see Santa and last-minute anxiety for late shoppers, the community nonetheless brought their smiles and holiday spirit.