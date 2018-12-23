Alberta woman’s tall parsley plant lands earns Guinness World Record

A Camrose woman set her goals high and it paid off with a Guinness World Record.

Tina Klein is now the proud record holder for tallest parsley plant.

“It just doesn’t seem real, to be honest,” Klein said. “It’s pretty cool.”

To the excitement of family and friends, the Camrose resident received her recognition on Sept. 5.

“I think they’re more excited than me,” Klein said. “They’re freaking out a lot. My niece and nephew are very excited, [saying] ‘I’m going to be on the news.’

“It’s a big deal. Nobody really knows anybody that’s won a record before.”

Klein said it took about five years for the plant to reach its height of 5’8″, which presented plenty of challenges.

“I haven’t been very nice to it. I transplant it a lot,” she said. “Just, ‘Ah, it’s so big,’ and then I move it on to the next one, ‘Ah, it’s so big,’ I move it up here.

“Chop, chop, chop, I keep chopping it down. It just wants to grow.”

Klein said she grows plenty of plants in her garden, but has never had one that has grown like the parsley plant.

This might not be the end of Klein’s parsley-growing days. She says she expects the previous record holder will attempt to take back his crown, which might motivate her to set another.

“He’s sort of my competition, and he’s at a university in the [United] States,” she said. “They have a little advantage over me, they grow it in the greenhouse. He’ll probably challenge and then I’ll challenge him.”

The ironic part of Klein’s story is she doesn’t like parsley, so don’t expect the herb to be included in any of her meals.

