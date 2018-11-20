Chain of Winnipeg skaters officially certified as Guinness World Record

Hundreds of Winnipeggers made their bid to skate into the record books in February, and their efforts were officially acknowledged Tuesday as a Guinness World Record.

The Chain for Change project, a fundraiser for CancerCare Manitoba, saw a total of 395 people skating on the Red River Mutual Trail at the Forks in a giant chain on Feb. 4, World Cancer Day.

WE DID IT, #Winnipeg! Be proud, we couldn't have done it without you 💗 pic.twitter.com/mv7F0ADR3B — Chain for Change (@Chain4ChangeWPG) November 20, 2018

READ MORE: Minnesotan sets pumpkin record at Manitoba fair

The Chain for Change organizers, who raised more than $146,000 as part of the record attempt, are now the proud holders of a Guinness certificate attesting to their world-record status.

#Manitoba the wait is over. The secret is out. @Chain4ChangeWPG has broken the record for longest chain of ice skaters! 🎉 CONGRATULATIONS to Karly Tardiff, event organizer and ALL skaters. YOU did it! You have made change in this #winter province and raised over $146K! pic.twitter.com/Nh4WgjdFhq — CancerCareMBFdn (@CancerCareMBFdn) November 20, 2018

WATCH: Winnipeg skates into the record books

