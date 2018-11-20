Chain of Winnipeg skaters officially certified as Guinness World Record
Hundreds of Winnipeggers made their bid to skate into the record books in February, and their efforts were officially acknowledged Tuesday as a Guinness World Record.
The Chain for Change project, a fundraiser for CancerCare Manitoba, saw a total of 395 people skating on the Red River Mutual Trail at the Forks in a giant chain on Feb. 4, World Cancer Day.
READ MORE: Minnesotan sets pumpkin record at Manitoba fair
The Chain for Change organizers, who raised more than $146,000 as part of the record attempt, are now the proud holders of a Guinness certificate attesting to their world-record status.
WATCH: Winnipeg skates into the record books
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.