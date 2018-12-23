Crime
December 23, 2018 4:05 pm
Updated: December 23, 2018 4:09 pm

Man arrested after packages stolen from porches in Dovercourt and Bloor area

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after packages left by delivery companies were stolen from porches in the Dovercourt and Bloor area.

Police said several packages were stolen between Friday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Officers launched an investigation and Karel Vorlicek, 32, of Toronto was arrested Saturday.

He was charged with two counts of theft from mail.

Vorlicek appeared in court on Sunday.

Police are advising the public to be extra vigilant if they are expecting a package this holiday season and take steps to minimize the possibility that it gets stolen.

Officers advise homeowners to arrange for deliveries to be made while they are home, if possible, or have it left with a neighbour.

Karel Vorlicek, 32, has been charged with two counts of theft from mail.

Handout / Toronto Police

