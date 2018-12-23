Longueuil police investigating after drive-by shooting injures 1

A man in his mid-20s is recovering in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Brossard at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said the incident happened when the man was walking along Provencher Boulevard and a vehicle pulled up.

“At least one shot was fired from the vehicle towards him,” she said.

Mercille said the man was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators will be meeting with the victim to try and determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.