Fraser Health urges people with ‘winter blues’ to reach out

While the holidays are a happy and jolly time for many, this time of year can be the opposite for a lot of people.

Fraser Health is asking those who are feeling down through the holiday season to reach out to its crisis line.

“For many people, Christmas can be the most difficult time of the year,” explained Dr. Anson Koo.

“Those who are alone — whether they are widowed, single, isolated for different reasons — those who are alienated from friends or family and those who are suffering from mental illness or substance abuse,” said Koo.

“There’s no question that some people feel a profound sense of disappointment in themselves and even a sense of shame.”

Koo said money worries also add to an uptick in calls around the holidays.

“Whether its gifts for children or families or maybe being able to host for people that they love,” said Koo.

Anyone who feels they need support can contact the crisis line at 604-951-8855.