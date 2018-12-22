This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Dec. 22

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week.

The need to tackle the migrant crisis

Dr. Joanne Liu, international president of Doctors Without Borders, has been making a name for herself not only at home but around the world.

The Quebec native and McGill University graduate is best known for a speech she gave at the United Nations on the topic of Ebola back in 2014.

It was the first year of her mandate as president, and her raw honesty is credited with getting the world to react to the growing crisis.

As she heads into the final year of her mandate, Liu says she is setting her sights on the migrant crisis and the intense humanitarian tragedy the world faces if leaders do not act.

She spelled out her fears in another groundbreaking speech last week in Marrakech, Morocco, and later shared her thoughts on the migrant crisis with Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard.

Helping young English Montrealers find work

The non-profit organization Yes Montreal is a community-driven English-language service provider that has been helping youth and young adults find jobs for over 20 years.

Its mission is to help people develop a personal career strategy by giving them the skills and confidence to achieve their full potential.

This year, Yes Montreal has helped over 1,400 job seekers navigate Montreal’s job market and offered guidance to nearly 500 small businesses trying to get off the ground.

That’s more than 20,000 services offered in 2018 alone.

Aki Tchitacov, new executive director of Yes Montreal, met with Orchard to share more of the organization’s success stories.

Generations Foundation: a look back

The Generations Foundation has never wavered in its commitment to feeding children in need across Montreal.

Adrian and Natalie Bercovici founded the non-profit organization 19 years ago from the basement of their home.

The couple had one mission in mind — making sure no child is ever left behind.

During the holiday season, the Bercovicis transform their Saint-Henri warehouse into Santa’s workshop for the annual Generations Foundation toy and food drive.

It’s a campaign Global Montreal has supported since Day 1.

Orchard sat down with the couple to look back on nearly two decades of giving.