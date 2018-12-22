Tech
December 22, 2018 10:08 am
Updated: December 22, 2018 10:11 am

Saint Johners’ personal information may have been exposed in parking system data breach: city

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The City of Saint John believes a data breach to its online parking ticket payment system has exposed the data of some local residents.

Taryn Snell / Global News
The City of Saint John says some of its residents’ personal details, including names, addresses and credit card information, may have been exposed in a data breach involving its online parking ticket payment system.

The city says it became aware of the data breach Friday and “immediately” contacted its service provider, CentralSquare Technologies, whose software allows customers to pay parking tickets through the city website.

The city believes the matter involves a breach to its third-party software, called Click2Gov, from CentralSquare Technologies. The breach of the Click2Gov software could have impacted a number of municipalities across North America, according to the city.

The payment website has been shut down while an investigation into the breach is being conducted.

Customers who believe they’ve been impacted by the breach are asked to closely monitor financial accounts and, if any unauthorized activity is detected, promptly contact their financial institution. The city also recommends affected individuals file a police report if they feel they’ve become a victim of identity theft.

The city says further updates will be provided as they become available.

