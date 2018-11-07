Canada Post data breach affected 4,500 customers says OCS

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) says a data breach at Canada Post has caused some customers’ delivery information to be hacked.

In an email notice to customers, Patrick Ford, president and CEO of OCS said Canada Post notified them on Nov. 1 that about 2 per cent of customer orders, which is approximately 4,500 orders, was accessed by someone through Canada Post’s delivery tracking tool.

READ MORE: Ontario ombudsman receives more than 1,000 complaints over cannabis store

The OCS said that once they were made aware of the incident, they immediately engaged with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioners of Ontario about the breach.

They said they have been working with Canada Post to identify the cause of the issue and to prevent future incidents of breaches to customer privacy and information.

READ MORE: Ontario Cannabis Store says it had 100,000 online sales in first 24 hours of legalization

“The OCS has encouraged Canada Post to take immediate action to notify their customers,” said the OCS in the email sent to customers. “To date, Canada Post has not taken action in this regard.”

In the notice, they state that a customer’s delivery information that might have been accessed in the breach includes: postal code, name or initials of the person who signed for the order, OCS reference number, Canada Post’s tracking number and the OCS corporate name and business address.

READ MORE: Ontarians fed up with cannabis delivery delays are complaining to the provincial ombudsman

However, information like the name of the person who made the order, delivery address, payment information and the contents of the order were not involved in the breach and was not affected.

Canada Post tells Global News in an email statement that they are pleased the OCS has notified their customers of the issue.

They said since the incident, both organizations have been working closely to investigate and resolve the issue, and important fixes have been put in place to prevent further unauthorized access to customer information.

“We have also shared with OCS that we are confident that the customer who accessed the information only shared it with Canada Post and deleted it without distributing further,” said Canada Post in the statement.

Canada Post said they’ve also notified the Federal Privacy Commissioner about the breach.

–With files from Sean O’Shea