Iowa businessman confirms revival of Cape Breton call centre that laid off 600

An Iowa-based businessman has confirmed he’s purchased a Cape Breton call centre that laid off hundreds of workers just weeks before Christmas.

Anthony Marlowe of Marlowe Companies Inc. says in a text message to The Canadian Press that the lawyer for the debtors of ServiCom Canada has confirmed the deal is complete.

He says to tell the hundreds of Cape Breton call centre workers who were laid off that the “place is theirs again.”

On Dec. 6, ServiCom Canada told its 600 employees in Sydney, N.S., it was closing, leaving employees without their last paycheques.

Marlowe offered $1.5-million for the idled call centre this week, outbidding two other interested buyers in an auction that was part of bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

He travelled to the region and met with workers on Thursday.