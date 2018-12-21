U.K. ‘deeply concerned’ by suggestion China detained Canadians in retaliation over Huawei arrest

The United Kingdom is expressing confidence in Canada’s handing of the arrest of a Huawei executive, and is calling for China to fairly treat two Canadians detained in the wake of the diplomatic spat.

“The U.K. has confidence Canada is conducting a fair and transparent legal proceeding with respect to Ms. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, respecting the international legal commitments in its extradition treaty with the United States,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Friday.

Meng, the 46-year-old daughter of the Chinese smartphone giant’s founder, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 on behalf of the U.S., where she is wanted in a fraud investigation. She faces possible extradition to the country.

Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been since detained in China, though Canadian officials have been careful not to suggest a direct link between the events.

A third Canadian was detained in China on what’s believed to be a visa issue.

In the statement, Hunt called for the detainees to be treated “in a fair, unbiased and transparent manner.”

“The U.K. and Canada share a commitment to the rule of law, which is fundamental to all free societies. I am deeply concerned by suggestions of a political motivation for the detention of two Canadian citizens by the Chinese government. I call for them to be treated in a fair, unbiased and transparent manner.”

Both Canadians — Korvig, a former diplomat, and Spavor, a businessman — were detained on suspicion of endangering Chinese national security.

The EU and U.S. have also expressed concerns about the arrests.

“The declared motive for the arrest and detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian nationals, raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China. The denial of access to a lawyer under their status of detention is contrary to the right of defence,” an EU foreign affairs spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the detention of the Canadians “unlawful” and “unacceptable.”

“They ought to be returned … We ask all nations of the world to treat other citizens properly,” Pompeo told reporters after talks in Washington, D.C., with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Both Canadians have been granted consular access, though a Bloomberg report says Kovrig is not able to see a lawyer or turn off the lights.

When asked about how the Canadians are being treated in custody, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman brought up the case of the Huawei executive.

“We have already said that China has in accordance with the law guaranteed Michael Kovrig’s lawful rights and humanitarian treatment,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

“I don’t know whether you paid attention to the treatment or the human rights of the Chinese citizen who was illegally detained in Canada at the request of the United States?” she then retorted, referring to Huawei’s Meng.

Meng, who says she is innocent, is currently out on bail in Vancouver.

U.S. prosecutors accuse her of misleading multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

With files from Maham Abedi, Global News, and Reuters