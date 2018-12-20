EU calls for access to legal representation for detained Canadians

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians being currently detained in China, are being denied access to legal representation, a spokesperson from the European Union tells Global News.

“The arrest and detention in China of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian nationals, and the declared motive for their investigation raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China,” a statement from the EU reads.

“The denial of access to a lawyer under their status of detention is contrary to the right of defence. The EU fully supports the efforts of the Canadian Government on this matter.”

The EU has previously expressed support for Canada in this matter, along with the United States, and has before called for legal representation for the detainees.

The detentions of the two Canadian men last week appeared to be retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer for the Chinese telecommunications company, Huawei.

Kovrig and Spavor were picked up in China days after the RCMP arrested Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities. American authorities are seeking Meng’s extradition to the U.S. to face charges of fraud and violating trade sanctions against Iran.

According to Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum has been able to meet with Kovrig and Spavor within the past week.

“It’s important to Canada that we were able to see them. We know where they are,” Freeland told reporters on Monday. “We are really throwing everything we have at this.”

Two days later, it was revealed that a third Canadian had been detained in China, though it’s not clear whether this detention was in connection to the previous two.

A member of parliament recently confirmed that the third detainee is a a teacher from Alberta who was held over visa issues.

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole said in an interview with The Canadian Press that the woman had been teaching in the country for months and did not previously have problems with her visa, Global News previously reported.

