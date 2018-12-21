Okanagan child centre receives early Christmas gift

An Okanagan company gave a great gift this week by making a five-figure donation to a child centre.

On Thursday, Nor-Val Rentals donated $10,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna. The Child Advocacy Centre [CAC] will be a child-friendly centre that will provide a safe space for children and their families while also trying to prevent child abuse through support and community education.

The Nor-Val Rentals cheque was presented to the Kelowna Foundation, with the money going towards a $6 million fundraising campaign to build the centre, which is set to open in late 2019. Nor-Val Rentals made the donation at its newest location in West Kelowna.

The Kelowna Foundation says the CAC is its primary project.

“We believe in giving back,” said Nor-Val owner Jim Clipperton. “This centre will serve families from Lake Country all the way through Peachland, this is where a lot of our business is done and it feels good to give back in the community where you do business. This cause supports vulnerable kids, that pretty easy to get behind and we hope others will do the same.”

“We are so grateful to the local business community, individuals like Jim and his team are how projects life this come to life in our community,” said Kelowna Foundation executive director Ginny Becker.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna project, click here.