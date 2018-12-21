Plane slides off runway at Saskatoon airport

An aircraft slid off the runway Friday morning at Saskatoon International Airport.

The Delta Airlines flight to Minneapolis was preparing for takeoff when it slid off the runway.

Stephen Maybury, the CEO and president of Skyxe, said 74 passengers and four crew were on board when the plane lost directional control during “rapidly changing weather conditions,” which he described as windy, with icing.

Freezing rain coated Saskatoon overnight Thursday.

Buses were brought out to take passengers back to the terminal.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Maybury said the runway has been closed until the jet can be towed, but the airport’s main runway is still operating.

Delta Airlines is reporting the flight is now scheduled to depart at 11 a.m. CT. It was originally scheduled to depart at 6:15 a.m.

